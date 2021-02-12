Second Trailer for 'Boss Level' Time Loop Action Film with Frank Grillo

"No matter how hard I fight… I die. Every. Single. Day." Hulu has released their official US trailer for the action thriller Boss Level, another time loop sci-fi film borrowing the genre concept. This is the latest from action filmmaker Joe Carnahan (of Narc, Smokin' Aces, The A-Team, The Grey), who hasn't made a new film since Stretch back in 2014. Frank Grillo stars in this as a retired special forces officer who is trapped in a never ending time loop on the day of his death. He must figure out how to escape the sinister program and save his own life, but of course. The excellent ensemble cast includes Annabelle Wallis, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh, Will Sasso, Rob Gronkowski, Ken Jeong, Mathilde Ollivier, and Selina Lo. This is a much better trailer than the first one, and sets up the action and the stakes with much more gusto. I'm down for some fresh new Joe Carnahan action mayhem! And Grillo kickin' ass. Let's loop.

Here's the new US trailer (+ new posters) for Joe Carnahan's Boss Level, from Hulu's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Carnahan's Boss Level here, to see even more footage.

Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo), a retired special forces soldier, finds himself trapped in a sinister program, which results in a never-ending time loop leading to his death. Boss Level is directed by American producer / writer / filmmaker Joe Carnahan, director of the films Blood Guts Bullets & Octane, Narc, Smokin' Aces, The A-Team, The Grey, and Stretch previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Borey & Eddie Borey, and Joe Carnahan. Based on a story by Chris Borey & Eddie Borey. Produced by Joe Carnahan, Randall Emmett, George Furla, and Frank Grillo. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. VVS Films + Hulu will debut Carnahan's Boss Level streaming starting March 5th next month. Ready for this?