New Trailer for 'Coming 2 America' with Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall

"Don't you dare banish me from my own bedroom!" Amazon has debuted a fun second trailer for Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to the beloved comedy classic Coming to America from 1988. The first teaser arrived in December, but this is the real trailer we've been waiting for. Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet the unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda. This "hilarious adventure" has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall both return as Akeem and Semmi again, joined by Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. The full cast includes John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy. Featuring costumes from Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter. This looks like it might be a fun time, but not sure if it will top the original. Looking forward to watching anyway.

"A sequel is in the heir." Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation back to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Coming 2 America is directed by the acclaimed American filmmaker Craig Brewer, director of the films The Poor & Hungry, Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan, Footloose, and Dolemite Is My Name previously. The screenplay is written by Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield, from a story by Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield and Justin Kanew. Based on characters created by Eddie Murphy. Produced by Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy. Amazon will release Brewer's Coming 2 America streaming exclusively starting on March 5th, 2021 next month. Look good? Who's planning to watch this?