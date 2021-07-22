Second Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Movie Landing in October

"Dreams make good stories… But everything important happens when we're awake." Warner Bros has dropped the second official trailer for Denis Villeneuve's epic adaption of Dune, based on the classic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. The first trailer debuted last fall, and we've been impatiently waiting to see more ever since. Set in the distant future, the story is about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy - the planet Arrakis, the only place in the galaxy where they can find "the spice". This movie stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, featuring a massive ensemble cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. I am ALL IN for this! Everything about it looks like it's going to be as grand & glorious as we're hoping. Unleash the sandworms!!

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Denis Villeneuve's Dune, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can also watch the first trailer for Villeneuve's Dune here. Or visit the adaptation's official website.

In the far future of humanity, Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as "Dune", the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, "the spice", a drug which extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes foldspace travel possible. Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisers to Arrakis. Dune is directed by acclaimed Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, director of the movies Maelstrom, Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049 previously. The screenplay is written by Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth and Denis Villeneuve; adapted from Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel first published in 1965. Featuring cinematography by Greig Fraser, and a score by Hans Zimmer. It will premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival this fall. Warner Bros will release Villeneuve's Dune in theaters everywhere starting October 22nd, 2021. For more updates, follow @dunemovie or visit the official site. Who's down?