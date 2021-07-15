Second Trailer for Drama 'Joe Bell' with Mark Wahlberg & Reid Miller

"You knew he was suffering, and what did you do?" Roadside Attractions has debuted a second trailer for Joe Bell, set to open in select theaters later this month (view the first trailer here). This heartfelt drama premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival. The latest from up-and-coming filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green (of Monsters and Men previously, and the upcoming King Richard). The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the entire U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay. Newcomer Reid Miller plays Jadin, with Connie Britton, Gary Sinise, Maxwell Jenkins, Morgan Lily, and Mark Wahlberg. Honestly this looks like it's really worth a watch - a soulful, stirring film about learning how we can always do more to help make a difference.

Here's the second official trailer for Reinaldo Marcus Green's Joe Bell, direct from YouTube:

You can still rewatch the first official trailer for Green's Joe Bell here, to see a bit more footage.

Joe Bell tells the intimate and emotional true story of an Oregonian father (Mark Wahlberg) who pays tribute to his gay teenage son Jadin (Reid Miller), embarking on a self-reflective walk across America to speak his heart to heartland citizens about the real and terrifying costs of bullying. Joe Bell, formerly known as Good Joe Bell, is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green, director of the film Monsters and Men previously, and the upcoming King Richard. The screenplay is written by Diana Ossana & Larry McMurtry (Brokeback Mountain). This first premiered at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival last year. Roadside Attractions will release Joe Bell in select US theaters starting July 23rd this summer. Interested?