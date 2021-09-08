Second Trailer for Edgar Wright's London Horror 'Last Night in Soho'

"This is the closest most people ever get to their dreams." Focus Features has released a second trailer for Edgar Wright's London horror-thriller titled Last Night in Soho, opening in October. It just premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival (read our review) to great early buzz. This psychological horror is inspired by other great British horror films, like Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now and Polanski's Repulsion. A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. The exquisite cast stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, along with Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Terrence Stamp, and Jessie Mei Li. I recently caught this in Venice and really enjoyed it, it's something new from Edgar but just as great as all of his previously films. He warns that this trailer shows a lot - if you want to steer clear & save reveals for when you catch the film.

Here's the second full trailer (+ poster) for Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Wright's Last Night in Soho here, to see the first look again.

A young girl (Thomasin McKenzie), who is passionate about fashion design, mysteriously enters the 1960s, where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences… Last Night in Soho is directed by beloved British filmmaker Edgar Wright, director of the films A Fistful of Fingers, Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The World's End, and Baby Driver previously, and this year's doc The Sparks Brothers. The screenplay is written by Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns. It's produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Nira Park, and Edgar Wright. It just premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Focus Features will release Wright's Last Night in Soho in US theaters starting on October 29th, 2021 this fall.