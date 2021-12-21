Second Trailer for Murder Mystery 'Death on the Nile' Arriving in 2022

"The murderer is here. And will stay here." Poirot is back again! 20th Century Studios has debuted a second official trailer for Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile movie, now opening in 2022. This is the Murder on the Orient Express sequel bringing back detective Hercule Poirot to solve yet another mystery. Murder was just the beginning. While on vacation in Egypt on a river boat on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind Orient Express, and stars Kenneth Branagh as the iconic Hercule Poirot; he also directed the film. Joined by an all-star cast of suspects, including: Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. This was set to open in 2020, but has been held for two years during the pandemic - now opening February 2022. Will it be worth the wait? Not quite sure. It looks nice, but the rest isn't so exciting.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the official 2020 trailer for Branagh's Death on the Nile here, to see more footage.

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egypt vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. Death on the Nile is once again directed by British actor / filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, director of the movies Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, As You Like It, The Magic Flute, Sleuth, Thor, Macbeth, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Cinderella, Murder on the Orient Express, and also Artemis Fowl previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Green, adapted directly from Agatha Christie's novel. This was supposed to open in late 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic shutdowns. 20th Century will now release Branagh's Death on the Nile in theaters everywhere starting February 11th, 2022. Still interested?