Second Trailer for Eye-Opening Documentary Film 'The First Wave'

"We weren't made for this, but I think this has made us." Neon + National Geographic have released an official trailer for The First Wave, an eye-opening documentary from filmmaker Matthew Heineman. We posted the teaser trailer for this film earlier in the year, and it will be playing at DOC NYC this month before opening in select theaters soon. Heineman's doc The First Wave spotlights the heroes at the epicenter of COVID-19 as they fight one of the greatest threats the world has ever faced. It also spotlights the unequal toll of the virus, which from the beginning disproportionately impacted people of color and economically-disadvantaged. Heineman embedded with medical workers at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, capturing the terrible impact of the pandemic from March through June 2020. NatGeo states that "Matt's powerful, deeply humanistic film will serve as a historical record of our collective struggle against seemingly insurmountable odds & also provide some much-needed catharsis as we start to feel a little more hopeful about the future." A powerful time capsule showing the remarkable tenacity and fervor of medical workers.

A documentary following nurses, doctors, and administrators as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. From National Geographic Documentary Films and Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Matthew Heineman comes The First Wave. The documentary film spotlights the everyday heroes at the epicenter of COVID-19 in America as they come together to fight one of the greatest threats the world has ever encountered. The First Wave is directed by the Oscar-nominated American doc filmmaker Matthew Heineman, director of the doc films Our Time, Escape Fire, Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, and The Boy from Medellín previously, as well as the feature A Private War and the doc series Tiger for HBO. Produced by Matthew Heineman, Jenna Millman, and Leslie Norville. The vérité-style doc film, from Participant and Heineman's Our Time Projects, will show on National Geographic later this year. The film screens at DOC NYC this month. Neon will then open The First Wave in select US theaters starting November 19th, 2021.