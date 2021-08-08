Second Trailer for Intense Thriller from NZ 'Coming Home in the Dark'

"Where are you taking us?" "Home…" Dark Sky Films has released another new official US trailer for the New Zealand "nihilistic morality thriller" film Coming Home in the Dark, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A family’s idyllic outing descends into terror when a high school teacher and his family go out exploring an isolated coastline. An unexpected meeting with a pair of murderous drifters thrusts the family into a nightmare road trip where they find themselves captured by the enigmatic psychopath Mandrake and his hulking man-child accomplice Tubs. Coming Home in the Dark stars Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, and Matthias Luafut. One review says the film is a "rivetingly nasty ride and an assured debut from a promising new director." This trailer starts out quite calm, but gets more intense as it goes on. Looks like it gets very dark and unsettling - get a look below.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for James Ashcroft's Coming Home in the Dark, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Ashcroft's Coming Home in the Dark here, for more footage.

"Winding down a desolate road through an endless valley, Alan and Jill stop their car to take their teenage boys on a hike through the New Zealand wilderness. As they rest for a picnic at a clearing overlooking the water, two ominous-looking drifters appear out of nowhere, surrounding the peaceful clan and radiating a threat of imminent danger. With a swift act of violence, these men take the family by force, a seemingly random decision that sets them all on a maddening collision course with the ghosts of their pasts—from which there is no escape." Coming Home in the Dark is directed by New Zealand actor / filmmaker James Ashcroft, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by James Ashcroft and Eli Kent; it's based on a short story by Owen Marshall. This premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and played at the Neuchâtel Fantastic Film Festival. Dark Sky Films will debut Coming Home in the Dark in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 1st. Who's in?