Second Trailer for Jon M. Chu's Vibrant Movie Musical 'In the Heights'

"This is the story of a block that was disappearing." A fresh look at the "event of the summer!" Warner Bros has debuted a second trailer for the In the Heights movie, based on the Broadway musical of the same name. The first trailer dropped more than a year ago. In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music & lyrics with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu's lively & authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, universal in its experience. The story follows a bodega owner in Washington Heights, NYC, who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandma's fortune. Starring Anthony Ramos (from the Broadway show), Corey Hawkins, singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits. This is now set to open on HBO Max + in theaters in June this year. And it looks absolutely marvelous! I dig everything about this. I am so there.

Lights up on Washington Heights… The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. In the Heights is directed by American filmmaker Jon M. Chu, director of the films Step Up 2: The Streets, The LXD, Step Up 3D, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Jem and the Holograms, Now You See Me 2, and Crazy Rich Asians previously. The script is written by Marc Klein, with music by Quiara Alegría Hudes. This was originally set to open in theaters last summer but was delayed for a full year due to the pandemic. Warner Bros will now release Jon M. Chu's In the Heights in theaters + on HBO Max starting June 18th, 2021 this summer. Who's ready for this now!?