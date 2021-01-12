Second Trailer for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' with Daniel Kaluuya

"Neutralize him by any means necessary." Warner Bros has unveiled a second trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah, which is now set to open in theaters + on HBO Max together starting in February. The movie has also been added as a last minute addition to the Sundance Film Festival, premiering at the end of the fest just a few weeks before it opens in theaters. The movie tells the true story of revolutionary Fred Hampton, played by Daniel Kaluuya, who has 21 years old when he was assassinated by the FBI, who had coerced a man named William O’Neal to help them silence him and the Black Panther Party. But they could not kill Fred Hampton’s legacy and, 50 years later, his words still echo… louder than ever. It's finally time to tell his story! Yes it is time. Judas and the Black Messiah also stars LaKeith Stanfield as William O'Neal, plus Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, and Martin Sheen. The first trailer was incredible, this second one is fantastic, and the early reviews are already raving about how it's already one of the best films of the year. Cannot wait to see this! Check out the stellar second trailer below.

Here's the second official trailer for Shaka King's Judas and the Black Messiah, from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for King's Judas and the Black Messiah here, to see more footage.

In 1968, a young, charismatic activist named Fred Hampton became Chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, who were fighting for freedom, the power to determine the destiny of the Black community, and an end to police brutality and slaughter of Black people. Chairman Fred was inspiring a generation to rise up and not back down to oppression, which put him directly in the line of fire of the government, the FBI and the Chicago Police. But to destroy the revolution, they had to do it from both the outside… and the inside. Facing prison, William O'Neal is offered a deal by the FBI: if he will infiltrate the Black Panthers and provide intel on Hampton, he will walk free. O’Neal takes the deal. Now a comrade in arms in the Black Panther Party, O'Neal lives in fear that his treachery will be discovered even as he rises in the ranks. But as Hampton’s fiery message draws him in, O'Neal cannot escape the deadly trajectory of his ultimate betrayal. Judas and the Black Messiah is directed by filmmaker Shaka King, directing his second feature film after Newlyweeds previously, plus a few shorts and TV work. The screenplay is written by Will Berson and Shaka King; from a story by Keith Lucas and Kenneth Lucas. Warner Bros will release Judas and the Black Messiah in theaters nationwide + on HBO Max starting February 12th. Lookin' good?