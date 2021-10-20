Second Trailer for Kenneth Branagh's Beloved Ireland Film 'Belfast'

"Belfast will still be here when you get back." Focus Features has debuted a wonderful second official trailer for Belfast, written and directed by Irish actor / filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, described as his "most personal film" yet. Similar in many ways to Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, but with Irish sensibilities. The film won the Audience Award at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and recently played at the London Film Festival. A coming-of-age drama set during the tumult of late-1960s Northern Ireland, the film follows young Buddy while he navigates a landscape of working-class struggle, sweeping cultural changes, and sectarian violence. Jude Hill stars as Buddy, with a stellar ensemble cast featuring Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan, and Lara McDonnell. I've been looking forward to seeing this since first hearing about it! Audiences at all of the festivals have embraced it as one of the best of the year.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, direct from Focus' YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Kenneth Branagh's Belfast here, to catch even more footage.

The film, which writer / director Kenneth Branagh has described as his "most personal film", centres on a young boy's childhood amid the tumult of Belfast, Northern Ireland during the 1960s. Buddy (Jude Hill) dreams of a glamorous future that will whisk him far from the Troubles, but, in the meantime, he finds consolation in his charismatic Pa (Jamie Dornan) and Ma (Caitríona Balfe), and his spry, tale-spinning grandparents (Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench). Belfast is both written and directed by Academy Award-nominated Irish actor / filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, director of many films including Henry V, Dead Again, Much Ado About Nothing, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, As You Like It, The Magic Flute, Sleuth, Thor, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Cinderella, Murder on the Orient Express, All Is True previously. Produced by Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas. This is premiering at the 2021 Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals this year. Focus Features will release Branagh's Belfast in select US theaters starting November 12th, 2021 coming up this fall. Who's planning to watch?