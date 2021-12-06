Second Trailer for Lana Wachowski's 'The Matrix Resurrections' Sequel

"It's so easy to forget how much noise The Matrix pumps into your head." It's almost time… to return to the source. Warner Bros has unveiled a final official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, which opens later this month. Plagued by strange memories, Neo's life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside The Matrix. The rumor has been that this bright new Matrix is actually another Matrix within the old Matrix to control Neo and his narrative. But we'll have to watch this in the theater to find out the truth. The returning cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, & Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Along with these Resurrections newcomers: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Eréndira Ibarra. This looks SO FUCKING GOOD. There's a lot of reveals in this trailer, but none of these seem to give away anything we don't already know. The rest of it is about the experience of watching it all play out - finding out what decision he makes. I. Cannot. Wait.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections, from YouTube:

You can watch the first trailer for Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections here to view the first look again.

For more updates and hidden clues, visit the recently relaunched official website at: whatisthematrix.com

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. Matrix Resurrections, also known as The Matrix 4, is directed by American filmmaker Lana Wachowski, the co-director of the films Bound, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded & Revolutions, Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending, and the TV series "Sense8" previously, now making her solo debut as a director while her sister works on other projects. The screenplay is written by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksandar Hemon. Based on characters created by The Wachowskis. Produced by Lana Wachowski and Grant Hill. With cinematography by John Toll. WB will debut Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections in theaters everywhere + streaming on HBO Max starting December 22nd, 2021 later this fall. Watch the first official trailer here. Who's ready?