Second Trailer for 'Life in a Day 2020' Worldwide Docu Experience

"I want them to grow up in a world that's kind." YouTube Originals has debuted a second trailer for their documentary sequel Life in a Day 2020, a follow-up to the original Life in a Day film from 2010. This just premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and debuts streaming this weekend. YouTube and the filmmakers asked people all over the world to record their lives to tell the story of a single day on Earth. The filmmakers received more than 300,000 submissions, nearly 4x the number of submissions to the previous film, which includes thousands of hours of footage from 192 different countries, in more than 65 languages. This second trailer (watch the first here) includes the song "Strangers," a new recording of The Kinks classic by Black Pumas and Lucius. This looks like the kind of film to experience with family or friends, to remind you of all the beautiful life on this planet and all that we love to do and dream about doing. It looks lovely.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster art) for Kevin Macdonald's doc Life in a Day 2020, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Macdonald's Life in a Day 2020 here, to see more footage.

Ten years after YouTube’s groundbreaking and critically-acclaimed Life In A Day film debuted, and at an unprecedented moment in time, the renewed participation-based project asks the world to share what one day looks like through their personal camera lenses. On July 25, 2020, people all over the world filmed their day and uploaded their footage to be considered for inclusion in the final feature-length documentary - another look at "the story of a single day on Earth." The film's three principal editors – Mdhamiri Á Nkemi (Blue Story, The Last Tree), Sam Rice-Edwards (Whitney), and Nse Asuquo (The Stuart Hall Project, The Jazz Ambassadors) – worked alongside director Kevin Macdonald (The Mauritanian, One Day in September, The Last King of Scotland) to shape the film's narrative out of the footage. Life in a Day 2020 will premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this month. It will then debut on YouTube streaming worldwide starting February 6th, 2021 coming up. For info on how to watch, visit: lifeinaday.youtube.