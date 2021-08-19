Second Trailer for Marvel's 'Eternals' Drops In - This Looks So Epic

"So this is what the end of the world looks… at least we have front row seats." Marvel Studios + Disney have revealed an epic full official trailer for their next big Marvel Studios movie due out later this year titled Eternals. This looks MASSIVE. Whoa. This movie introduces us to a whole new set of celestial superheroes - the saga of the "Eternals", a race of immortal beings who once lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. They reunite again to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Starring Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, plus Kit Harington and Barry Keoghan (always so creepy). I still don't know what's going on, but I am loving the look of it - all the visuals and the universe-ending epicness.

Here's the official main trailer (+ poster) for Chloé Zhao's Eternals, direct from Marvel's YouTube:

An introduction to the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals—an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years—reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Marvel's Eternals is directed by Oscar-winning Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao, director of the films Songs My Brothers Taught Me, The Rider, and Nomadland previously. The screenplay is co-written by Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, based on the "Eternals" comic series by Jack Kirby first introduced in 1976. Produced by Kevin Feige for Marvel Studios. Featuring cinematography by Ben Davis, and a score by Ramin Djawadi. Disney will release Zhao's Eternals movie in theaters everywhere starting on November 5th, 2021 this fall. Look epic? Who wants to watch?