Second Trailer for Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' with Robert Pattinson

"Maybe we're not so different… Who are you under there?" Warner Bros has debuted the second official trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman as part of the 2021 DC FanDome online event this weekend (along with Black Adam and The Flash teasers). This one takes place in Bruce Wayne's second year as the Batman. "It's the Gotham City experiment. What can he do that will finally change this place; he is charting what he's doing and not having any of the affect that he wants to have. That's when the murders begin to happen…" Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the "Caped Crusader", along with Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, plus Colin Farrell as Cobblepot, Paul Dano as Nashton, John Turturro as Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard. This looks SO GOOD. Holyyy sh*t I can't even explain it. This LOOKS amazing, this SOUNDS incredible. This is going to be phenomenal. Enjoy.

Here's the second trailer (+ two posters) for Matt Reeves' The Batman, direct from WB's YouTube:

A billionaire socialite and heir of Wayne Enterprises who dedicates himself to protecting Gotham City from its criminal underworld as a masked vigilante. Set early on after Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham. The Batman is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Matt Reeves, the director of the movies The Pallbearer, Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin; based on the character created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. Produced by Dylan Clark and Matt Reeves. Warner Bros will release Reeves' The Batman in theaters everywhere starting on March 4th, 2022 next year. How does that look? Still excited?