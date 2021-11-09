Second Trailer for Mike Mills' 'C'mon C'mon' Starring Joaquin Phoenix

"What… makes you… happy?" A24 has debuted a second official trailer for C'mon C'mon, a new film from acclaimed filmmaker Mike Mills (of Thumbsucker, Beginners, 20th Century Women). It premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and also played at NYFF recently. The film follows a radio journalist who embarks on a a cross-country trip with his young nephew, forging an unexpected bond on their journey. Described by critics as a heartwarming and tender film about how hard it is to be a parent in this modern world, shot in gorgeous B&W by cinematographer Robbie Ryan. The film's small cast features Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, and Woody Norman. Arriving in select US theaters starting later in November. I can't wait to watch this, I've got a strong feeling I am going to love it. Mike Mills with tender, heartwarming filmmaking.

An artist (Joaquin Phoenix) left to take care of his precocious young nephew (Woody Norman) forges an unexpected bond over a cross country trip. C'mon C'mon is both written and directed by acclaimed award-winning American filmmaker Mike Mills, director of the films Thumbsucker, Beginners, and 20th Century Women previously, as well as a number of other shorts. It's produced by Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, and Lila Yacoub. This just premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this year. A24 will release Mike Mills' C'mon C'mon in select US theaters starting in November 19th this fall. Who wants to watch?