Second Trailer for 'Morbius' Living Vampire Movie Starring Jared Leto

"We have to push the boundaries, take the risks…" Sony Pictures has debuted the second official trailer for Morbius, co-produced by Marvel Studios starring Jared Leto as the "superhero" known as Morbius the Living Vampire. A bit like Doctor Strange mashed up with Batman, the story follows a brilliant biochemist named Michael Morbius who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but then inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. And thus he becomes "the living vampire". The cast also includes Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Charlie Shotwell, and Tyrese Gibson. We posted the first trailer for this way back in 2020, when it was set for release last year. Before all the delays. Now it's set to open in early 2022. They're hoping this will be another "superhero" hit, but it all just looks so strange. Hard to tell how many will be into this character. There's also hints at Rhino and Black Cat in here.

Here's the full trailer (+ an extra vignette) for Daniel Espinosa's Morbius, direct from Sony's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first 2020 teaser trailer for Daniel Espinosa's Morbius here, to see even more footage.

One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. Morbius is directed by Swedish filmmaker Daniel Espinosa, director of the films Babylonsjukan, Outside Love, Snabba Cash, Safe House, Child 44, and Life previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, based on the comic book & character created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane. Produced by Avi Arad, Lucas Foster, Matt Tolmach; and it's co-produced by Marvel Studios. Sony will release Espinosa's Morbius in theaters everywhere starting on January 28, 2022 early next year. Still look any good or not?