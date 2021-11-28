Second Trailer for New Years Eve 99 in London Comedy Film 'Pirates'

"Gettin' into that party is the only thing that matters!" Picturehouse in the UK has debuted a second trailer for an indie film called Pirates, now playing in cinemas in the UK. Described as "the world's shortest road movie", following three 18-year-old friends on their journey from North to South London on New Year's Eve 1999. They drive through London in their tiny Peugeot 205 pumping out a live garage set from the stereo and arguing about their Avirex jackets and Naf Naf imports. Determined to see out the century with a bang they drive from place to place in a desperate search for any tickets for the best millennium party ever. This stars Elliot Edusah, Jordan Peters, and Reda Elazouar, with Kassius Nelson, Youssef Kerkour, Rebekah Murrell, and Aaron Shosanya. It has earned some great reviews, saying that Yates "captures the brilliance of youth in all its bold foolishness." I want to see this one! It looks like a good time. Party on.

Here's the second UK trailer (+ poster) for Reggie Yates' Pirates, direct from Picturehouse's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first UK trailer for Reggie Yates' Pirates here, to see even more footage from this.

"The world's shortest road movie." It's New Year's Eve 1999. Cappo, Two Tonne and Kid drive through London in their tiny Peugeot 205, pumping a live UK garage set from the stereo and arguing about their Avirex jackets and Naf Naf imports. As the eighteen-year-olds step into adulthood they know their lives and friendships are on the brink of change. Determined to end the century on a bang they drive across the city in a desperate search to find tickets for the best millennium party EVER. Pirates is both written and directed by English actor / filmmaker Reggie Yates, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Polly Leys and Kate Norrish. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Picturehouse will release Yates' Pirates in UK + Ireland cinemas starting on November 26th, 2021 this fall. No US release has been set yet - stay tuned. Stop by the film's official site.