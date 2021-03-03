Second Trailer for Possessed Pants Fashion Horror Comedy 'Slaxx'

"Are you afraid there's a killer… out there?" Shudder has unveiled a super bloody trailer for the Canadian horror comedy film titled Slaxx, about a possessed pair of jeans. This premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival, and we featured a promo trailer back then. "From the producers of Turbo Kid comes a new type of killer, a pair of jeans, in this raucous horror-comedy." When a possessed pair of jeans begins to kill the staff of a trendy clothing store, it is up to Libby, an idealistic young salesclerk and a hew hire, to stop its bloody rampage. Starring Romane Denis, Brett Donahue, Sehar Bhojani, Kenny Wong, Tianna Nori, and Hanneke Talbot. I was already looking forward to this last year with the first trailer, now I'm double sold! I'll take two pairs, please! This is an extra bloody, gory trailer so don't watch it with any kids around, cool?

Here's the second official trailer for Elza Kephart's Slaxx, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

You can watch the first promo trailer for Kephart's Slaxx here, to see more footage from this.

When a mild-mannered, average, size 12 cashier working alongside pencil-thin society girls in a trendy clothing store witnesses their grisly deaths at the hands (legs?) of a possessed pair of designer jeans, she must get to the bottom (ass?) of what’s driving the evil "SLAXX" and try to stop the slaughter. Slaxx is directed by Quebecois genre filmmaker Elza Kephart, director of the films Graveyard Alive and Go in the Wilderness previously, as well as a few short films and other production work. The screenplay is written by Patricia Gomez and Elza Kephart. It's produced by Patricia Gomez and Anne-Marie Gélinas. This premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival. Shudder will debut Kephart's Slaxx streaming exclusively on Shudder starting March 18th this month. For more updates, visit the film's Facebook. Who wants to try on a pair?