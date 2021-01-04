Second Trailer for Regina King's Acclaimed Film 'One Night in Miami'

"You need to understand what is at stake here." Amazon Prime Video has debuted a second official trailer for One Night in Miami, the outstanding film marking the narrative directorial debut of actress Regina King. What happens when Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke all find themselves in the same room? This is a fictional account of an evening in Miami in the 1960s, bringing together four greats who talk about their life and their accomplishments. Starring Eli Goree as Cassius Clay (aka Muhammad Ali), Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke, Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown; along with Lance Reddick, Christian Magby, Joaquina Kalukango, and Nicolette Robinson. This premiered to rave reviews at the Venice, Toronto, and New York Film Festivals last year, and it's one of my favorites. Expecting this to end up with tons of awards & noms this season. Available on Prime Video soon.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Regina King's One Night in Miami, from Amazon's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for King's One Night in Miami here, to see even more footage.

One Night in Miami is a fictional account of one incredible night where icons Cassius Clay (Eli Goree), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) gathered discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s. One Night in Miami is directed by American actress / filmmaker Regina King, making her first narrative feature film after also directing the doc Story of a Village previously, as well as various TV episodes over the years. The screenplay is written by Kemp Powers, based on his own play of the same name. Produced by Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, and Jody Klein. This first premiered at the Venice, Toronto and New York Film Festivals this fall. Amazon will release King's One Night in Miami in select theaters starting on December 25th, Christmas Day, in 2020, then streaming on Prime Video starting January 15th, 2021 this year. Planning to watch?