Second Trailer for 'Respect' with Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin

May 19, 2021
"You're special, Re… You have a talent they call 'genius'." MGM has released a full-length official trailer for Respect about the life of legendary singer Aretha Franklin. The film stars Jennifer Hudson as the singer, and it aims to tell her entire life story - from her start as a child singing in her father's church's choir to her superstar fame performing around the world. This was initially scheduled to open last year (watch the teaser trailer), but has been delayed a year - now set to arrive this August. The cast features Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Skye Dakota Turner, Hailey Kilgore, Marc Maron, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige. Looks like a very moving, inspiring, uplifting story of an extraordinarily talented woman taking on the whole world with her unforgettable voice.

Here's the full official trailer for (+ poster) for Liesl Tommy's Respect, direct from MGM's YouTube:

You can also watch the first look reveal for Tommy's Respect here, or the first real teaser trailer here.

The film follows the rise of Aretha Franklin's (Jennifer Hudson) career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice. Respect is directed by South African theater director / filmmaker Liesl Tommy, making her feature directorial debut after other TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Tracey Scott Wilson. Produced by Scott Bernstein and Harvey Mason Jr. This was first set to open in the fall last year (watch the teaser), with multiple delays due to pandemic shut downs. MGM will now release Tommy's Respect in theaters nationwide starting on August 13th, 2021 later this summer. Look good? Still excited?

