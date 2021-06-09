Second Trailer for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Starring LeBron James

"C'mon guys, the Tune Squad doesn't give up!" Warner Bros has debuted the second official trailer for the long-awaited sequel Space Jam 2, also known as Space Jam: A New Legacy, directed by Malcolm D. Lee (of Barbershop: The Next Cut, Girls Trip, Night School). We just featured a fun mock "30 for 30" promo this week, and the first trailer dropped back in April. In this sequel, NBA superstar LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes crew to play basketball in order to escape a virtual space run by a rogue algorithm that won't let him and his family out unless he plays a game. This also stars Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, plus lots of real NBA stars; along with voice-actors Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, Kath Soucie, Bob Bergen, and Gabriel Iglesias making up the animated cast. This actually looks like the right amount of absurd fun with tons of self-aware humor.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Malcolm D. Lee's Space Jam: A New Legacy, on WB's YouTube:

When basketball champion and global icon LeBron James and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) – who dreams of being a video game developer – are trapped in a virtual space by a rogue algorithm named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the Al-G's digitized champions on the court. Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by prolific American producer / filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee, director of many films including The Best Man, Undercover Brother, Roll Bounce, Soul Men, Scary Movie V, The Best Man Holiday, Barbershop: The Next Cut, Girls Trip, and Night School previously. The screenplay is co-written by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance. The original Space Jam directed by Joe Pytka opened in 1996. Warner Bros will release Space Jam 2: A New Legacy in theaters nationwide + on HBO Max starting July 16th this summer. Still looking good?