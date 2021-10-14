Second Trailer for the Adorable Live-Action 'Clifford the Big Red Dog'

"People don't like things that are different." Paramount Pictures has debuted the second official trailer for their live-action Clifford the Big Red Dog movie, based on the classic Scholastic book series by Norman Bridwell. The first trailer arrived in the summer and was made fun of by almost everyone, mostly because the giant red dog look so odd. Technically this is a "hybrid" movie because Clifford is actually entirely CGI, though they did use a giant maquette on set during filming. A girl's love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size. Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey then set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Clifford the Big Red Dog features Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong and John Cleese as Mr. Bridwell. It's amusing that the plot is that this animal is so strange and weird the authorities try to capture him (to study him?). I actually want to see this! Cute doggie.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Walt Becker's Clifford the Big Red Dog, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Becker's Clifford the Big Red Dog here, for even more footage.

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big! Clifford the Big Red Dog is directed by American filmmaker Walt Becker, director of the films Van Wilder, Buying the Cow, Wild Hogs, Old Dogs, and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip previously. The screenplay is written by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway, from a story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport. Based on the Scholastic Book Series "Clifford the Big Red Dog" by Norman Bridwell. Paramount will release Becker's Clifford the Big Red Dog in theaters nationwide + streaming on Paramount+ starting November 10th, 2021 this fall. So who wants to watch?