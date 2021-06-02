Second Trailer for 'The Boss Baby 2: Family Business' Babying This July

"Is this some kind of ninja boy band?" Universal has unveiled a second official trailer for The Boss Baby 2: Family Business, an animated sequel from DreamWorks Animation. After numerous delays, this now opens in theaters in July and will also stream on Uni's Peacock service. The director of all the Madagascar movies and Megamind returns again to direct this follow-up to The Boss Baby from 2017. The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again - and inspire a new family business. When baby Tina reveals that she's—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp now on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong, it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways. Starring Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, James Marsden, and Amy Sedaris. Doesn't seem like this will be that funny.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Tom McGrath's The Boss Baby: Family Business, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for The Boss Baby: Family Business here, to view more footage.

In the sequel, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again… and inspire a new family business. Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris). Tabitha, who's at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she's working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood. The Boss Bay 2: Family Business is directed by animation filmmaker Tom McGrath, director of the films Madagascar, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, Megamind, Madagascar 3, and The Boss Baby previously. The screenplay is written by Marla Frazee. Produced by Jeff Hermann. Universal Pictures will release DreamWorks Animation's sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business in theaters nationwide + streaming on Peacock starting July 2nd, 2021 this summer. Still want to watch?