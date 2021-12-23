Second Trailer for 'Uncharted' Video Game Movie Starring Tom Holland

"You were just going to leave me back there?!" Sony Pictures has debuted the second official trailer for the Uncharted movie, based on the very popular video game series about a young adventurer named Nathan Drake. This has been in the works for years, finally opening in February 2022 early next year. We posted the first trailer back in October, and it didn't look that great. Is this one any better? Up to you… Tom Holland stars as Nathan, who goes on his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg. The main cast also includes Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. As much as I enjoy watching Holland in movies (he really is a great Spidey), he does not seem the right fit as Drake. This looks like it will be mildly entertaining, and instantly forgettable, filled with CGI.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Ruben Fleischer's Uncharted, direct from Sony's YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Fleischer's Uncharted movie here, to view more footage.

Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Sony Pictures' Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother. Uncharted is directed by American filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, director of the films Zombieland, 30 Minutes or Less, Gangster Squad, Venom, and Zombieland: Double Tap previously. The screenplay is written by Rafe Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, from a story by Rafe Judkins. Based on the PlayStation video game by Naughty Dog. Produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, and Ari Arad. Sony Pictures will debut Uncharted in theaters exclusively starting on February 18th, 2022 early next year. Look any better? Want to watch?