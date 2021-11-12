Second Trailer for Will Smith's 'Welcome to Earth' Exploration Series

"How did I not know that this was in the world?" Disney+ has launched a second trailer for the adventure doc series Welcome to Earth, from National Geographic, executive produced by Darren Aronofsky. Catch the first trailer here. The visually stunning series follows actor Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth's greatest wonders & reveal its most hidden secrets. "It might seem humans have mapped every inch of our planet's surface, but look closer and you'll discover that there is still so much more to uncover — the age of exploration is far from over!" Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close & personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet: from volcanoes to deserts that move to animal swarms with minds of their own. I am all for sharing the spectacular sides of this world with everyone, I just hope Will doesn't ham it up too much in this series. I'm already very curious to find out where they take him and discover what they show him out there.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Nat Geo's series Welcome to Earth, from Disney+'s YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Will Smith's Welcome to Earth here, to see even more footage.

Executive produced by visionary Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root's Nutopia, & Westbrook Studios, Will Smith is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own. The top-of-class adventurers leading Will through these incredible experiences include marine biologist & National Geographic Explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, engineer & National Geographic Explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and the mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer. No directors are listed. Welcome to Earth is exec produced by Darren Aronofsky, Jane Root, Ari Handel, Peter Lovering, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Matt Renner, Miguel Melendez, and Chris L. Kugelman. Featuring music by Daniel Pemberton. Disney will premiere Nat Geo's Welcome to Earth series streaming on Disney+ starting on December 8th, 2021 this fall. Who's in?