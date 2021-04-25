Second Trailer for Zhang Yimou's Snowy 1930s Spy Noir 'Cliff Walkers'

"How did you know they were spies?" "We have a traitor high up in the ranks." CMC Pictures has debuted a second official trailer for Cliff Walkers, the latest film made by Zhang Yimou following his martial arts epic Shadow a few years ago. This one is arriving in theaters in the US in just a week! We already posted one full trailer before, but here's another as a fresh reminder - it even ends with a strong "In Theatres April 30" title card. In the puppet state of Manchukuo (founded in 1932 after the Japanese invasion of Manchuria), four Communist party special agents, after returning to China, embark on a secret mission… Sold out by a traitor, the team finds themselves surrounded by threats on all sides. A noir spy thriller starring Zhang Yi, Qin Hailu, Yu Hewei, and Zhu Yawen. The trailer say this is Zhang Yimou's first spy thriller, though I'm looking forward to it just because it looks beautifully shot and seems quite intense. All these snowy scenes…

Here's the second official trailer (+ intl. poster) for Zhang Yimou's Cliff Walkers, from CMC's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first official trailer for Zhang Yimou's Cliff Walkers here, to view more footage.

Four special agents, who were trained in Soviet Union, were sent to Harbin for a secret operation called "Utro", but they were betrayed and exposed the minute they landed in the city. The whole "Ice City" now has become a deadly trap. Each action must be extremely prudent as their lives are in imminent danger. Cliff Walkers follows four Chinese Communist party special agents who embark on a secret mission in the 1930s puppet state of Manchukuo. After being sold out by a traitor, the team find themselves surrounded by threats on all sides. Cliff Walkers is directed by acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, of films including Raise the Red Lantern, The Road Home, Hero, House of Flying Daggers, Curse of the Golden Flower, A Woman a Gun and a Noodle Shop, The Flowers of War, Coming Home, The Great Wall, and Shadow previously. The screenplay is written by Yongxian Quan. CMC Pictures will release Cliff Walkers in select theaters (in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand) starting April 30th this spring. Planning to watch?