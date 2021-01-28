Shannon Kane in Pandemic Horror Thriller 'Terror Lake Drive' Trailer

"The answer's not always laid out…" RLJE Films has debuted a new trailer for a mystery pandemic horror-thriller titled Terror Lake Drive, from filmmaker Jerry LaMothe. The film, originally created as a mini-series for the Urban Movie Channel (UMC) last year, is also being released in the US as one long (3 hour) feature film. In the midst of a recent pandemic and calls for social distancing, a single mother sets her sights on starting a new life and relocates to Atlanta, but quickly discovers she can't outrun her past. Of course. Starring Shannon Kane, Donielle T. Hansley Jr., Malik Yoba, and Lamaan Rucker. It's a bit odd to see this rebranded as a feature film in this new trailer, but it might play a bit better as one long film. Maybe?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jerry LaMothe's Terror Lake Drive, direct from YouTube:

On the heels of a recent pandemic, and calls for "Social Distancing", a single mother tries to dodge her troubled past by relocating to another city with her defiant teenager, only to discover there are forces that cannot be outrun. Terror Lake Drive is directed by American filmmaker Jerry LaMothe, director of the films Amour Infinity, Nora's Hair Salon, and Blackout previously, as well as some more TV work and other projects. The screenplay is written by Jerry LaMothe and Kajuana S. Marie. This originally premiered last year on the Urban Movie Channel (UMC) as a five episode mini-series. RLJE Films will release LaMothe's Terror Lake Drive as one full film direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on May 11th, 2021 this spring. Intrigued?