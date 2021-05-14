She Will Reign: Krista Marchand in Horror 'Queen of Spades' Trailer

"Queen of Spades, show yourself…" Epic Pictures Group has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror film called Queen of Spades, made by Canadian filmmaker Patrick White. The film is about the "ancient legend" of the Queen of Spades, who can supposedly be provoked by drawing a door and a staircase on a mirror, in darkness, and saying her name three times. An ominous entity known as the Queen of Spades can be called upon with this ancient ritual. Four teenagers decide to try it out and end up summoning the Queen of Spades, but they could never imagine the horrors that await them… She won't stop until she gets their souls. Of course not! She always needs more souls. The film stars Ava Preston, Daniel Kash, Kaelen Ohm, Eric Osborne, Jamie Bloch, Nabil Rajo, with Krista Marchand as the "Queen of Spades". This looks like a derivative mash-up of so many other horror concepts, but maybe there's a few good scares in it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Patrick White's Queen of Spades, direct from Epic's YouTube:

According to legend, an ominous entity known as the Queen of Spades can be summoned by performing an ancient ritual… Those brave enough draw a door and a staircase on a mirror, while in darkness, and say her name three times. What happens next must be experienced to be believed. Four teenagers decide to summon the Queen of Spades as a joke. But they could never imagine the horrors this innocent prank has condemned them and to their loved ones. The evil entity won't stop until she gets their souls. Queen of Spades is directed by Canadian indie producer / filmmaker Patrick White, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. The screenplay is written by John Ainslie and Patrick White, from an original story by Svyatoslav Podgaevskiy. Produced by Brendan McNeill. Dread + Epic will release Queen of Spades in select US theaters on June 11th, 2021, available on VOD / Blu-ray starting June 15th.