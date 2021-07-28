Shea Whigham & Olivia Munn in Crime Thriller 'The Getaway' Trailer

"Tell me this isn't happening again…" Lionsgate has released an official trailer for The Getaway, an action crime thriller from filmmaker Michele Civetta. Another one of these gritty thrillers about man-returns-from-prison and gets caught up in all kinds of shady deals, leading to a big showdown with all kinds of other crime kingpins. But there's a good guy trying to help, too! Shea Whigham stars as a social worker assigned to the care of the daughter of a single mother, who decides to intervene when the dad returns from prison and lures them into a life of crime. The impressive cast includes Olivia Munn, Taryn Manning, Mark Boone Junior, Taegen Burns, with Frank Grillo and Bruce Dern (sportin' a shotgun). This actually looks better than your average crime thriller, with some slick cinematography (from DP Bryan Newman). The second half of this trailer also boasts some intense action. This might actually be worth a watch after all.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michele Civetta's The Getaway, direct from YouTube:

Shea Whigham (American Hustle), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), and Frank Grillo (The Grey) star in this gritty, edge-of-your-seat crime-thriller. Whigham is Parker, a down-on-his-luck social worker who finds himself in over his head when he tries to protect his client from her recently paroled husband. Can Parker save the family from the violent threat of the maniacal drug dealer and his crew, desperate to reclaim their priceless stash? The Getaway is directed by Italian filmmaker Michele Civetta, his second feature after making Agony previously, as well as a few shorts and other work. The screenplay is written by Alex Felix Bendaña and Andrew Levitas & Michele Civetta. Lionsgate will release Civetta's The Getaway in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 3rd, 2021 coming soon. Who's interested in watching?