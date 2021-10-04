Shudder's 'Behind the Monsters' Trailer About Six Famous Monsters

"You can not predict what's going to be a hit." Shudder has unveiled an official trailer for a new docu-series called Behind the Monsters, which we're featuring because it's all about famous movie monsters! Now that it's October, the month of horror, Shudder is dropping all kinds of new films & series on their streaming service all month long. Each episode will focus on a single horror character, featuring interviews with the writers, directors, designers, and actors that made them famous. The first season of six episodes will focus on these famous horror icons: Freddy Krueger from the A Nightmare on Elm Street film series, Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th film series, Michael Myers from the Halloween film series, Chucky from the Child's Play film series, Candyman from the Candyman films, and Pinhead from the Hellraiser film series. Behind the Monsters will premiere just in time for Halloween at the end of this month. Each episode features interviews with all the original creators, writers & directors, along with other film critics, historians, and experts who talk about each one of these icons. Which of these six is your favorite monster?

Here's the official trailer for Shudder's docu-series Behind the Monsters, direct from YouTube:

"Not all monsters are created equal." The new docu-series Behind the Monsters takes a deep dive on the origins and outsized pop culture influence of six of the most famous monsters of modern horror: Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky and Pinhead. Featuring interviews with horror experts and the writers, directors and actors from the original films that made each character the stuff of genre legends. Child's Play writer Don Mancini, director Tom Holland, and stars Catherine Hicks and Brad Dourif appear in the Chucky episode. The Candyman episode will feature the directors of both the 1992 original, Bernard Rose, as well as of the hotly anticipated 2021 sequel, Nia DaCosta. Several episodes also feature special effects designers, to offer insights into some of the most haunting effects from films like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Shudder's Behind the Monsters is written and directed by Gabrielle Binkley & Anthony Uro (producer for TV & films). Made by Stage 3 Productions, and executive produced by Phil Nobile Jr., Kelly Ryan and Mark Shostrom. Shudder will debut the Behind the Monsters series streaming on Shudder starting October 27th, 2021 this month. Who wants to watch?