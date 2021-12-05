'Silverback: The Trent Williams Story' Doc Trailer About an NFL Player

"You can swim all day, you're still gonna drown." 1091 Pictures has unveiled a trailer for Silverback: The Trent Williams Story, a documentary about the NFL player Trent Williams. This one is arriving on VOD later this month, just before the end of the year. There's also two other films about football this December: National Champions and American Underdog. Trent "Silverback" Williams, NFL's best offensive lineman over the last decade, overcame life-threatening cancer on his head and is the highest-paid at his position in NFL history and an accomplished entrepreneur off the field. The 6'5", 320-pound native of Longview, Texas, is also a skilled hooper, capable of 360-degree dunks. This film is a profile of the athlete, executive produced by Williams and his agent. Featuring Lil Wayne, Adrian Peterson, Vernon Davis, Chris Ivory, James Cooper, Kyle Shanahan, Adam Schefter, Dianna Russini, and Seun Adigun. Take a look at the new sports doc below.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Jared Zwerling's doc Silverback: The Trent Williams Story, on YouTube:

Trent "Silverback" Williams, the NFL's best offensive lineman in the last decade, overcame life-threatening cancer to become the highest-paid at his position in league history and an accomplished entrepreneur off the field. Trent Williams is one of the most athletic and successful offensive linemen in NFL history. The eight-time first-ballot Pro Bowler can go from squatting 585 pounds to clearing 5-foot-high box jumps and beating future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson in quick footwork drills. The 6'5", 320-pound native of Longview, Texas, is also a skilled hooper, capable of 360-degree dunks and a nasty crossover akin to Allen Iverson's. Silverback: The Trent Williams Story is directed by filmmaker Jared Zwerling, founder of CloseUp360, making his feature directorial debut with this project. Trent Williams also served as executive producer alongside his agent, Vince Taylor. 1091 Pics will debut Zwerling's Silverback: The Trent Williams Story in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 14th, 2021 coming soon. Interested?