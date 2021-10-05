MOVIE TRAILERS

Simon Rex & Suzanna Son in Sean Baker's 'Red Rocket' Official Trailer

by
October 5, 2021
Red Rocket Trailer

"I'm not afraid to fight you!" A24 has revealed the first official trailer for the film Red Rocket, the latest from Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine) which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It also stopped by the Telluride, Deauville, San Sebastián, and New York Film Festivals this year, and opens in theaters starting this December. Red Rocket is about a washed up, low-life porn star actor named Mikey Saber who returns to his hometown in Texas and tries to move back in with his wife. But no one really wants him there or likes him much. "The audacious new film from writer-director Sean Baker, starring Simon Rex in a magnetic, live-wire performance." The cast includes Suzanna Son, Bree Elrod, Brenda Deiss, Ethan Darbone, Brittney Rodriguez, and Judy Hill. This is a very good flick; even if it's awkward and cringe and this guy is a slimy bastard, Baker makes it all a very entertaining film to watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Baker's Red Rocket, direct from A24's YouTube:

Red Rocket Poster

Mikey Saber (Simon Rex) is a washed-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown, not that anyone really wants him back. Red Rocket is a darkly funny and humane portrait of a uniquely American hustler and a hometown that barely tolerates him. Red Rocket is directed by American filmmaker Sean Baker, director of the films Four Letter Words, Take Out, Prince of Broadway, Starlet, Tangerine, and The Florida Project previously. The screenplay is written by Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch. Produced by Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks, Jackie Shenoo, and Shih-Ching Tsou. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the New York Film Festival. A24 will debut Baker's Red Rocket in select US theaters starting on December 3rd, 2021 this fall. Who's curious?

