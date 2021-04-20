'Sisters with Transistors' Doc Trailer About Pioneers of Electronica

"This is the story of dreams enabled by technology." Metrograph Pictures has released an official trailer for an acclaimed indie documentary titled Sisters with Transistors, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Lisa Rovner. The doc film tells the story of electronic music's female pioneers, composers who embraced machines and their liberating technologies to utterly transform how we produce and listen to music today. Narrated by legendary multimedia artist Laurie Anderson, it showcases the music of and rare interviews with many electronic heroes including: theremin virtuoso Clara Rockmore; "Dr. Who" theme composer and master of tape manipulation, Delia Derbyshire; Daphne Oram, one of the founders of the BBC Radiophonic Workshop; Éliane Radigue, known for her work in musique concrète and tape feedback techniques; sound artist Maryanne Amacher, known for using psychoacoustic phenomena; co-creator of the world’s first electronic film score for Forbidden Planet, Bebe Barron; and others as well. This might play perfectly as a double feature with the EDM doc Underplayed, also about women in electronica. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lisa Rovner's doc Sisters with Transistors, from YouTube:

As Rovner's documentary demonstrates, these women—many of whom were classically trained musicians, brilliant mathematicians, or a combination of both—relished the freedom of electronic music, even as they were discriminated against because of their gender and because of their chosen medium. (More often than not, these biases intersected: Ciani, who was asked to score 1981's The Incredible Shrinking Woman—a vehicle for Lily Tomlin, written by Jane Wagner—by a female executive, had to wait nearly 20 years until another woman was in charge of a studio to get another such offer.) Through their inventiveness and their rebellion, these trailblazers' music went on to influence musicians working in a variety of genres, and proved the worthiness of going electric. Sisters with Transistors is directed by French-American filmmaker Lisa Rovner, making her feature directorial debut after one short film previously. This initially premiered at CPH:DOX and AFI Fest last year. Metrograph Pictures will release Rovner's Sisters with Transistors doc in "virtual cinemas" nationwide starting April 23rd. For more on how to watch, visit their official website.