Six Stories of Black Horror in 'Horror Noire' Anthology Official Trailer

"In most families, the danger doesn't come from some stranger – danger comes from someone you already know…" Shudder has unveiled the trailer for a horror anthology film titled Horror Noire, a showcase of six different stories of Black horror. "Six stories, one film. Experience the next chapter of Black horror." This is a spin-off feature inspired by the outstanding documentary with the same title: Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (which I highly recommend watching). The six stories featured in the anthology are titled: Daddy, Bride Before You, Brand of Evil, The Lake, Sundown, and Fugue State. The casts include Lesley-Ann Brandt, Luke James, Erica Ash, Brandon Mychal Smith, Sean Patrick Thomas, Peter Stormare, Malcolm Barrett, and Rachel True, among many others. With new and adapted stories by Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson and Ezra C. Daniels. I'm always down for more creative horror! This is the third high profile horror anthology offering this year along with Welcome to the Blumhouse and V/H/S/94 as well. I'm also a fan of this year's thrilling Candyman film. Check this footage.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Shudder's anthology feature Horror Noire, direct from YouTube:

Showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors & screenwriters, Shudder's Horror Noire features six stories presented together as a two-hour film. No other synopses have been revealed yet. The new and adapted stories are written by husband-and-wife writing duo Tananarive Due (My Soul to Keep, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror) and Steven Barnes (Lion's Blood), Ezra Claytan Daniels (BTTM FDRS), Victor LaValle (The Ballad of Black Tom, The Changeling), Shernold Edwards (All Rise, Anne with an E), and Al Letson (Reveals). Horror Noire is produced by Swirl Films with executive producers Shelby Stone and Derek Dudley from ID8 Multimedia, in addition to Swirl Films founder Eric Tomosunas and Ron Robinson. Consultants for the anthology are author Dr. Robin R. Means Colemand (Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present) and Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror documentary producers Ashelee Blackwell, Phil Nobile Jr. and Kelly Ryan. This new Horror Noire anthology film will premiere on Shudder starting October 28th, 2021 this fall. Anyone interested?