Sleep Paralysis Horror Film 'The Last Rite' Trailer with Bethan Waller

"Do you feel the presence with us now?" "Since the other night, it's never left." Goldwyn Films has revealed an official US trailer for an indie horror film called The Last Rite, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Leroy Kincaide. This recently premiered at FrightFest in the UK, and opens in the US starting November later this fall. A medical student suffering from sleep paralysis finds herself plagued by a demonic entity, after moving in with her boyfriend. She is left with no alternative but to contact a local priest to try and get rid of the demon. Bethan Waller stars as Lucy, joined by Hella Stichlmair, Joe James, Tara Hoyos-Martinez, Johnny Fleming, Deborah Blake, and David Kerr. This looks like a mashup of all kinds of horror concepts - The Tall Man, exorcism, paralysis, possession, and a few other scares. Sleep well.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Leroy Kincaide's The Last Rite, direct from YouTube:

Lucy (Bethan Waller), suffering from sleep paralysis, falls pray to a demonic force -- torn between sanity and the unknown, Lucy is left with no alternative but to contact a local priest. The Last Rite is both written and directed by British filmmaker Leroy Kincaide, a former pro wrestler turned filmmaker, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously, along with tons of other industry work over the years. Produced by Chloe Chudasama and Leroy Kincaide. This initially premiered at FrightFest 2021 in the UK this year. Samuel Goldwyn Films opens Kincaide's The Last Rite direct-to-VOD in the US starting on November 26th, 2021 this fall. For more info, visit the film's official site. Anyone interested in watching?