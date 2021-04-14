Small Town Football Underdogs in 'Under the Stadium Lights' Trailer

"This city chews ’em up, and it spits ’em out." Saban Films + Paramount have released an official trailer for yet another small town football underdog sports story called Under the Stadium Lights, also known as Brother's Keeper. The film tells the true story of the 2009 Abilene High School Football team. After a crushing defeat ended their prior season, everyone counted the Abilene Eagles out of title contention. Facing doubts and personal challenges both on and off the field, it will take the guidance of their team chaplain and a surrogate father figure for them to realize what they can achieve when they stand united as a team. Isn't it the same thing for every underdog sports story? Under the Stadium Lights stars Milo Gibson, Abigail Hawk, Acoryé White, Carter Redwood, Germain Arroyo, Adrian Favela, Eddie George, Glenn Morshower, with Noel G. and Laurence Fishburne. This is another one of those "do you remember this game?" stories. But it doesn't seem that unique, and this trailer is extremely cheesy from start to finish.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Todd Randall's Under the Stadium Lights, from YouTube:

Milo Gibson and Laurence Fishburne star in this inspirational true story of a small town high school football team who beat all the odds to win their state championship. After a crushing defeat ended their prior season, everyone counted the Abilene Eagles out of title contention. Facing doubts and personal challenges both on and off the field, it will take the steady guidance of their team chaplain (Gibson) and a surrogate father figure (Fishburne) for them to realize what they can achieve when they stand united as a team. In this uplifting underdog story, the Abilene Eagles will once again soar in an incredible comeback that will be forever remembered in sports history. Under the Stadium Lights is directed by American filmmaker Todd Randall, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. The screenplay is written by John Collins & Hamid Torabpour, from a story by Chad Mitchell. Saban Films will release Randall's Under the Stadium Lights in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 4th this summer.