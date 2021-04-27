MOVIE TRAILERS

'Snapper' Short Doc Trailer About an Unfinished Killer Turtle Movie

by
April 27, 2021
Source: Bloody Disgusting

"Rolling!" Watch out for killer turtles! Check out this official trailer for a never-finished-film documentary called Snapper: The Man-Eating Turtle Movie That Never Got Made, the latest from director John Campopiano, who is also currently working on the film Pennywise: The Story of It. This doc tells the untold story of Snapper, an unfinished early 90s film about a man eating turtle that wreaks havoc on a lakeside community in New England. Told through unearthed behind-the-scenes set footage, photos, newly digitized film reels of daily footage, and some never-before-told stories from the filmmakers. "This is a short doc (30-minutes) about the making of a creature feature that actually fell apart before becoming a true film. In many ways it's also a tiny window into DIY garage filmmaking here in New England during that era." This sounds great! And for those interested - this short is already available to watch virtually at a local theatre in Boston.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for John Campopiano's doc Snapper, from Vimeo (via B-D):

The untold story of an unfinished early 90s film about a man-eating turtle that wreaks havoc on a lakeside community in New England. Through unearthed behind-the-scenes set footage, photos, newly digitized film reels of daily footage, and never-before-told stories from the filmmakers, this short documentary tells the story of an idea that almost became a reality. The film also provides a window into the local Boston special effects makeup and horror communities of the 1980s and 1990s. Snapper: The Man-Eating Turtle Movie That Never Got Made is directed by behind-the-scenes doc filmmaker John Campopiano, who is also currently working on the doc Pennywise: The Story of It, and has helped with a few other filmmaking documentaries previously. The Snapper doc is currently playing at the Coolidge Corner Theatre (in Boston, MA) streaming online as a "virtual" release. You can watch via their website (until April 29th). Who's in?

