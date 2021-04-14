Snoop Dogg & David Arquette in 'Domino: Battle of the Bones' Trailer

"If you can rock these bones, you can start a cult." After all the other sports have been mocked in comedies, what's left? They just did ladies arm wrestling, now it's time for dominoes! TriCoast Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie titled Domino: Battle of the Bones, a new sports comedy about the little black and white tiles. A fallen domino champion from Compton enlists his savant, white, step-grandson to help him win an off-the-wall and shady as hell dominoes tournament in the hopes of reclaiming his former hood glory. Domino: Battle of the Bones stars multi-award winning actor David Arquette, along with Snoop Dogg, Lou Beatty Jr., Tasie Lawrence, Megan Sousa, Anthony 'Scruncho' McKinley, Tom 'Tiny' Lister Jr., Godfrey, and Haha Davis. And featuring original music by Bart Oatmeal and Mike & Keys. This doesn't look like a knock out, but it does look like fun, with plenty of ridiculous domino-related humor.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Davis & Vasquez Jr. & Reid's Domino: Battle of the Bones, from YouTube:

Domino: Battle of the Bones is a feel-good comedy about an elderly black man from Compton who teams up with his awkward, white step-grandson to defeat his rival in an off-the-wall, shady as hell domino tournament. "Growing up, dominos was a way of life and a way of culture. Not only is it just a game – it's a recipe for human connection and human communication. If you've sat down with a stranger to play dominos, you've met a friend." Domino: Battle of the Bones is co-directed by filmmakers Baron Davis (The Drew: No Excuse, Just Produce) & Steven V. Vasquez Jr. ("People's Party with Talib Kweli") & Carl Reid ("Correctional Cuisine"), all making their first feature film. The screenplay is written by Pamela Azmi-Andrew, Baron Davis, and Carl Reid. Produced by Jenna Cavelle and Carl Reid. TriCoast Entertainment will release Domino: Battle of the Bones in select US theaters starting June 11th, 2021 this summer. Who's in?