'So Late So Soon' Doc Trailer About Two Aging Artists Looking Back

"It's only a life that you and I could've made." Oscilloscope Labs has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary titled So Late So Soon, made by filmmaker Daniel Hymanson. This intially premiered at last year's True/False Documentary Film Festival, and arrives in select theaters this fall starting in November. Chicago artists Jackie & Don Seiden are a half-century into their marriage, time spent creating distinct yet congruous bodies of work. As they get older, they begint o look back at their life together as they contend with the deterioration of their bodies and beloved home. More from T/F: "So Late So Soon is a sensitively constructed, playful character study that honors Jackie and Don’s art, and even becomes a part of it, while also locating in it glimmers of their essence." Described in reviews as "intimate and bittersweet, an existence that, if not completely full, comes very close to it." This reminds me a lot of the excellent doc Cutie and the Boxer also about two married artists. Check out some footage from the So Late So Soon documentary below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Hymanson's doc So Late So Soon, direct from YouTube:

Half a century into their marriage, Chicago artists Jackie and Don Seiden approach the fragility of their elderly lives in their own distinct ways. Jackie, notorious for her unbounded energy, is constantly on the move, inspired to create works of art while also maintaining the couple's multi-story, brightly-painted Victorian house. Don steadily sketches in his notebook while facing alarming interruptions to his health. Director Daniel Hymanson filmed the Seidens, on-and-off for five years, capturing the hardships of aging as well as a view into enduring companionship, in this charming, life-affirming character study. So Late So Soon is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Daniel Hymanson, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. It's produced by Trace Henderson, Josh Penn, Kellen Quinn, Noah Stahl. This initially premiered at the 2020 True/False Film Festival last year. Oscilloscope Labs will debut So Late So Soon in select theaters starting November 2021. For more info and updates, head to Oscope's official site.