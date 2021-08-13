Social Media 'Cyrano de Bergerac' - RomCom 'It Takes Three' Trailer

"It is way more beautiful to watch a rhinoceros be a rhinoceros, than try to be an elephant." Gunpowder & Sky has unveiled an official trailer for another amusing contemporary take on the classic play "Cyrano de Bergerac" called It Takes Three, the latest from actor / filmmaker Scott Coffey. This young love romantic comedy is described as a "John Hughes spin" on the Cyrano de Bergerac story. When Chris, the coolest guy in school discovers that Roxy sees through his popularity and good looks, he enlists Cy to reverse catfish her-letting him take over his social media accounts. Signals are crossed, hearts are broken, but in this "post-modern rom-com," nothing turns out as you'd expect. It Takes Three stars Jared Gilman (from Moonrise Kingdom), with Aurora Perrineau, Mikey Madison, David Gridley, and Monk Serrell Freed. This looks sweet and kinda funny, but not that original in the end. Though I admit I do like that rhinoceros line.

Here's the first official trailer for Scott Coffey's It Takes Three, direct from G&S's YouTube:

When the coolest guy in school discovers that the new girl sees through his popularity and good looks, he enlists the class nerd to take over his social media accounts to add some substance to his style. Signals are crossed and hearts are broken, but in this postmodern rom-com nothing turns out exactly as you’d expect. It Takes Three is directed by American actor / filmmaker Scott Coffey, director of the films Ellie Parker and Adult World previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Logan Burdick and Blair Mastbaum. It's produced by David Harris, Kevin Herrera, Chris Mangano, and Van Toffler. This film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gunpowder & Sky will release Coffey's It Takes Three direct-to-VOD the in US starting on September 3rd, 2021 coming up. Who's interested in this one?