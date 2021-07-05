Solo Trailer for Netflix's 'Fear Street Part Two: 1978' - Camp Nightwing

"One way or another, you're gonna die tonight." Netflix has unveiled the second solo trailer for their highly anticipated Fear Street horror trilogy adapted from the R.L. Stine books of the same name. This trailer is specifically for the second movie, titled Fear Street Part Two: 1978, hearkening back to 80s slashers set at summer camp like Friday the 13th and Sleepaway Camp. The first movie, Part One: 1994, is already out on Netflix and this prequel/sequel drops later this week. School's out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival. The trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history. The cast in Fear Street Part Two includes Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Jordana Spiro, Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Olivia Scott Welch, Chiara Aurelia, and Jordyn DiNatale. Reviews for the first part were quite good so far, this second one looks even more brutal. Have fun / be safe at Camp Nightwing.

Here's the solo trailer (+ poster) for Leigh Janiak's Fear Street Part Two: 1978, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the teaser trailer for Janiak's Fear Street, or the spooky full trailer for all three here.

All roads lead to Fear Street… In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's horror series, the three films follow the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history. "We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer. It’s a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way - back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. I can’t wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978 and 1666!" Fear Street is directed by American filmmaker Leigh Janiak, director of the film Honeymoon previously, as well as a few episodes of "Scream: The TV Series". The screenplay is by Phil Graziadei and Leigh Janiak, based on the book series written by R.L. Stine. Produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready. Netflix will release all three films this summer: Fear Street Part One: 1994 on July 2nd, then Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9th, then Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16th. Scary summer. Excited to watch these?