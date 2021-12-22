'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Riffs off 'The Matrix' for a Fun New TV Spot

"It's good to be back in blue!" This is cool. Paramount has debuted a new 30-second TV spot for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and it's one of those fun riffs playing off of the other big movie opening this very week - The Matrix Resurrections. It plays up the red pill vs blue pill choice by asking fans to choose between a red quill vs blue quill - red for Knuckles, the new bad guy in this one, and blue for Sonic. They're both on the search for search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. The movie stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, plus Jim Carrey back as the evil Dr. Robotnik, with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, and Shemar Moore. Hollywood used to make more of these crossover promos for movies a while ago, but we haven't seen one like this in a bit. Glad to see Paramount marketing tipping their hat to Matrix - even the shots they chose for this spot are references to scenes in the Matrix movies. Enjoy.

The world's favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure with Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by filmmaker / VFX veteran Jeff Fowler, his second feature after making his debut with the first Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as the short film Gopher Broke previously. The screenplay is written by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington; based on a story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller. Based on characters created by Naoto Ohshima and Hirokazu Yasuhara for Sega. Paramount will release Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie in theaters nationwide starting April 8th, 2022 next spring.