Sophie Rundle in British Seclusion Thriller 'Rose: A Love Story' Trailer

"Why do you live like this? The windows, the lights, the traps…" Signature Entertainment from the UK has unveiled a new UK trailer for an indie living-in-seclusion horror-thriller titled Rose: A Love Story, which initially premiered at last year's London Film Festival. The film, which also goes under the simple title Rose, marks the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jennifer Sheridan. Gripped by a violent, terrifying illness, Rose lives in seclusion with her husband, but the arrival of a stranger shatters the fragile refuge they have built. The film stars Sophie Rundle (from "Bodyguard", "Jamestown", "Peaky Blinders", and The Midnight Sky) as Rose, along with Matt Stokoe, Nathan McMullen, and Olive Gray. This seems very eerie and mysterious, and I'm intrigued to find out more about what's going on with them in the woods. Have a look.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Jennifer Sheridan's Rose: A Love Story, from Digital Spy:

Rundle stars as the eponymous Rose who lives in seclusion with her husband Sam (Stokoe). The couple are devoted to each other and have to live with the violent, terrifying illness that plagues Rose's life. However the fragile refuge that the couple have built away from society threatens to be shattered when the couple unwillingly take in an uninvited guest, an event that could unleash the true horror of Rose's condition. Rose: A Love Story, also known as just Rose, is directed by British filmmaker Jennifer Sheridan, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films and the TV series "The Snow Spider" previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Stokoe. Produced by April Kelley, Sophie Rundle, Matt Stokoe, and Robert Taylor. This initially premiered at the London Film Festival last year. Signature Ent. will release Sheridan's Rose: A Love Story in select theaters in the UK on April 5th. No US release is set yet. Anyone interested?