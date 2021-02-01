Sophie Turner & Daniel Zovatto in Trailer for Revenge Thriller 'Heavy'

"This is the kind of story where everyone is to blame, and no one is spared." Electric Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for an indie revenge thriller titled Heavy, marking the feature directorial debut of Jouri Smit. This originally premiered in 2019 at the Deauville Film Festival, and is finally set for release in the US this winter. The film centers on a couple living it up in the high-end drug scene of New York City. When a long lost childhood friend appears out of nowhere and asks for help with a sketchy deal, things begin to go wrong and it all starts to fall apart. Starring Daniel Zovatto, Sophie Turner, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Matias Varela, and Anastasia Marinina. They say: "With its razor-sharp dialogue, breathless action, themes of true love and wicked humor, a stylish romantic thriller in the vein of Bonnie & Clyde and True Romance." This doesn't look that great, which might explain why it has taken so long to get a release.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Jouri Smit's Heavy, direct from YouTube:

Seven (Daniel Zovatto), a high-end drug dealer, has his game perfected. His life revolves around trust-fund clients, model parties, and crazed drug-fueled escapades. A perfect setup that he shares with Maddie, the yin to his yang and soulmate. Until a long lost childhood friend of Seven appears out of nowhere and asks for help with a sketchy deal. Against his better judgment, Seven accepts for old times’ sake, unaware that it will set off an irreversible chain of events where no one is spared and everyone is to blame. Heavy is directed by producer / filmmaker Jouri Smit, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously, as well as producing and other work at Red Bull Media House. The screenplay is written by Seth Miller. This originally premiered at the Deauville Film Festival in 2019. Electric Entertainment will finally release Smit's Heavy direct-to-VOD in the US starting February 9th, 2021 this winter. Who's interested?