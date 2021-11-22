MOVIE TRAILERS

Spine-Chilling Horror Film 'The Darkness of the Road' Official Trailer

November 22, 2021
"What happened to your face?" Uncork'd Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Darkness of the Road, made by a Venezuelan filmmaker named Eduardo Rodriguez. "The Darkness of the Road will again remind you to be careful who you pick up on the road!" A single mother and her young daughter are driving on a desolate road in a moonless desert. After meeting a young hitchhiker, the mother realizes her daughter is missing. As they search for her, a merciless force begins to torment the two women. Starring Najarra Townsend and Leah Lauren, with Paris Dylan, Gwyneth Glover, and Johnny Whitworth. There is so much blue in this trailer. So many intense colors. And some creepy dude.

A single mother and her daughter are driving on a desolate road in a moonless desert. After meeting a young female hitchhiker at a gas station, the mother realizes her daughter is missing. As they search for her, a merciless force begins to torment the two women, unraveling a world of terror they must survive if they are to discover the terrifying truth behind the daughter's disappearance. The Darkness of the Road is both written and directed by Venezuelan filmmaker Eduardo Rodriguez, director of the films Curandero, Stash House, El Gringo, and You're Not Alone previously, plus a few shorts. Produced by Juliet Berman, David Lawson Jr., Justin Nappi, and Eric Tosstorff. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Uncork'd Ent debuts The Darkness of the Road direct-to-VOD / DVD on December 14th, 2021.

