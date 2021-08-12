St. Vincent & Carrie Brownstein in 'The Nowhere Inn' Official Trailer

"I love you, but I'm married to the road." This looks wild. IFC Films has released a full-length official trailer for The Nowhere Inn, a strange meta comedy mockumentary creation & authenticity from filmmaker Bill Benz. This initially premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year, and also played at the Outfest Film Festival later in the year. The singer known as St. Vincent sets out to make a documentary about her music and touring life on the road, but when she hires a close friend to direct, notions of reality, identity, and authenticity grow increasingly distorted and bizarre. This co-stars Annie Clark, aka "St. Vincent", and Carrie Brownstein, with Ezra Buzzington, Toko Yasuda, Chris Aquilino, Drew Connick. As seen in the trailer, the film is best described as a "metafictional meditation on friendship, fame and persona." It looks quite bizarre and very Lynchian, lots of odd footage intertwining and unraveling. I'm curious, for sure.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Bill Benz's The Nowhere Inn, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can view the first teaser trailer for Bill Benz's The Nowhere Inn here, to see the first look again.

From real-life friends Annie Clark (also known as Grammy award-winning recording and touring artist St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney) comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent’s music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives. The Nowhere Inn is directed by editor / filmmaker Bill Benz, his second feature film after co-directing Wolf at the Door previously, as well as short films and some music videos. The screenplay is by Carrie Brownstein & St. Vincent. This originally premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year. IFC Films will release Benz's The Nowhere Inn in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 17th, 2021 coming soon. Visit the film's official website.