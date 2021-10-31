Stalker Thriller Film 'An Intrusion' Trailer with Scout Taylor-Compton

"Leave me alone, and don't follow me!" Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for a horror thriller titled An Intrusion, the latest from Michigan-born filmmaker Nicholas Holland. This recently premiered at the 2021 Chelsea Film Festival, and it opens on VOD starting in November. But since it's Halloween - no better time to launch a new trailer! Sam and his family are terrorized by a malicious stalker… but as an investigation mounts, he fears the attacks may be related to secrets he has violently kept from his family and detectives. The film co-stars Dustin Prince alongside Scout Taylor-Compton, with Sam Logan Khaleghi, Keir Gilchrist, Erika Hoveland, Michael Emery, Jaime Zevallos, Angelina Danielle Cama, and Billy Boyd (Pippin from LOTR!). There's so much happening in the trailer, not really sure what to make of this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas Holland's An Intrusion, direct from YouTube:

The film is an edge of your seat thriller that follows a family patriarch who is terrorized by a malicious stalker; he fears the attacks may be related to secrets he has violently kept hidden from his family. An Intrusion is both written and directed by American filmmaker Nicholas Holland, director of the films A Way Out, Hunger Unholy, and Wronged previously, as well as a few short films. Produced by Sam Logan Khaleghi. This recently premiered at the 2021 Chelsea Film Festival this fall. Gravitas Ventures will debut Holland's An Intrusion in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 26th, 2021. Who's interested?