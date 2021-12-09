Statham in Guy Ritchie's 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre' Trailer

"You can't catch this fish with conventional lures." STX Entertainment has launched the first official trailer for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, the latest action comedy from director Guy Ritchie opening in theaters in January of 2022. Ritchie also had another Statham action movie open earlier this year - Wrath of Man. In this next one, MI6 agent Orson Fortune, played by Ritchie's regular guy now Jason Statham, and his team of not-so-great operatives recruit one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of a deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt the world order. The fun cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant. Oh it's always such a delight to see Hugh Grant taking on more wacky comedic villain roles these days. This looks wayyy better than Wrath of Man! Glad to see Ritchie back making comedy. I'm totally down for this.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, from YouTube:

Super spy Orson Fortune (Statham) and his team of top operatives recruit Hollywood's biggest movie star, Danny Francesco, to help them on an undercover mission to stop billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds from selling a deadly new weapons technology that also threatens to disrupt the world order. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, director of the films Lock Stock & Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes and sequel A Game of Shadows, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Disney's live-action Aladdin, The Gentlemen, and Wrath of Man most recently. The screenplay is written by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, & Guy Ritchie. STX Ent. will debut Ritchie's Operation Fortune in theaters exclusively starting on January 21st, 2022.