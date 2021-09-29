Stephanie Lynn & Alexandra Case in BFF RomCom 'Soulmates' Trailer

"I find the guy of my dreams, and my best friend hates him." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy film titled Soulmates, also written as Soulmate(s), about two BFFs who feud when a man comes between them. Arriving on VOD in November for anyone interested. Two Vermont girls, Samantha and Jessamine, are each other's everything. Their small-town way of life is suddenly jeopardized by two out-of-staters: Jess's new fiancé and a corporation that's threatening Vermont's age-old maple syrup industry. In order to save her sisterhood and protect the town, Sam will pull out all the stops to keep both Jess's relationship and the ominous company from developing any further. Starring Stephanie Lynn as Alexandra Case as Jess and Sam, they also co-wrote the script together, joined by Mark Famiglietti, Di Quon, Alice Barrett, and Zachary Spicer. This looks cute and funny and filled with maple syrup mmm.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Timothy Armstrong's Soulmates, direct from YouTube:

Lifelong best friends, Sam and Jess (Alexandra Case and Stephanie Lynn), are each other's everything. But when Jess meets a handsome out-of-stater, Landon, Sam begins to fear she's being cast aside. To make matters worse, a massive corporation—who happens to be Landon's employer—is threatening the small-town way of life they know and love in Vermont. In order to save her sisterhood and protect the town, Sam will pull out all the stops to keep both Jess's relationship and the ominous company from developing any further. Soulmates is directed by filmmaker Timothy Armstrong, director of the films Elephant in the Living Room, Cowgirls 'n Angels, Dakota's Summer, A Cowgirl's Story, and The Message previously. The screenplay is by co-stars Stephanie Lynn and Alexandra Case. Vertical Ent. will release Armstrong's Soulmates in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 12th, 2021 this fall. Is anyone interested?